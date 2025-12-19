Safety officials have announced a recall for about 8,960 baby bath seats that were sold on Amazon because they pose a drowning hazard.

No injuries were reported, but the YCXXKJ Baby Bath Seats are unstable and can tip over while in use, which is a violation of mandatory U.S. safety standards for infant bath seats.

The problem poses “a risk of serious injury or death due to drowning,” according to the recall.

The recall involves YCXXKJ Baby Bath Seats that were sold in blue, gray, pink, and yellow. They have two detachable arms, four suction cups on the bottom, and three toys (duck, turtle, whale).

Customers can identify the bath seats with Model: YD-1958 printed on a tracking label located on the back of the bath seat.

They were sold on Amazon.com from May 2024 through October 2025 by a company in China that does business on Amazon as “BenTalk.”

The company is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled bath seats and contact BenTalk to request a full refund.

Source: YCXXKJ Baby Bath Seats Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Drowning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Bath Seats; Sold on Amazon by BenTalk