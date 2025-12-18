Sanven Technology Ltd. has announced a recall for about 11,650 VEVOR Ice Crushers that can catch on fire.

The manufacturer warned that the ice crushers can “experience a thermal event and ignite, posing a fire hazard.”

No burn injuries were reported, but Sanven said it received 2 reports of thermal events, including one fire.

The products were advertised as Ice Shavers, Ice Crushers, and Snow Cone Makers. The recalled machines have model number BY-300 and BY-300 FS and came in yellow, red, silver and blue.

Consumers can identify the products by finding the model number and the name “VEVOR” printed on a label on the top of the machine.

They were sold from July 2021 through July 2025 at websites like Vevor.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, HomeDepot.com and Lowes.com.

Sanven is urging customers to immediately stop using the ice crushing machines and contact the company for a full refund. For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.vevor.com/pages/vevor-ice-shaver-recall.

Source: Sanven Technology Recalls Vevor Ice Crushers Due to Fire Hazard