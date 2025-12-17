A lawsuit has been filed by a man who was severely burned by a CRUX pressure cooker that exploded when the lid suddenly detached.

The lawsuit was filed by James H., a man from Missouri who claims that he was burned by a defective Sensio Crux® 8-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker (Model No. M-60B23G).

The lawsuit alleges that he was using the pressure cooker at home in December 2020 when the lid unexpectedly detached while it was still under pressure, causing an explosion of hot liquid and steam.

He was severely burned on his face, torso, and arms, which caused extreme pain and suffering, permanent scarring, and disfigurement.

He alleges that the pressure cooker lacked adequate safety mechanisms to prevent the lid from opening under pressure, despite advertising features including an “auto-locking lid” that was supposed to prevent the lid from opening when the cooker was pressurized.

His pressure cooker was recalled nearly 3 years after this incident. In August 2023. Sensio announced a recall of more than 860,000 pressure cookers, including Crux, Bella, and Bella Pro Series, and Cooks-branded products.

The recall also included the model that caused the plaintiff’s burn injuries. Sensio said it received “63 reports of incidents, including 61 burn injuries, some of which involved second and third degree burns to the face, torso, arms, and hands,” according to the recall.

His lawsuit claims that the defendants “put profit ahead of safety” by continuing to sell the defective pressure cookers, failing to warn consumers about the serious risks, and failing to issue a timely recall.

The defendants include Sensio Inc., Crux Kitchen LLC, and 8479950 Canada Inc., which are the companies that manufactured, imported, marketed, and sold the pressure cooker.

The lawsuit was filed on December 1, 2025 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri (Northern Division) — Case Number 2:25-cv-04271-WJE.