MediNatura, a company based in New Mexico, has expanded a recall to include all bottles of ClearLife and ReBoost Nasal Spray.

The product has been “found to contain yeast/mold and microbial contamination with one species identified as Achromobacter, at levels above specifications,” according to the FDA.

No infections were reported, but people who use this contaminated product could potentially develop severe, life-threatening infections.

According to the recall:

“There is a reasonable probability that adverse health consequences including life-threatening infections will occur with use of the product in the immuno-compromised population.”

ReBoost Nasal Spray is a homeopathic nasal spray that is used to relieve nasal congestion, sneezing, and other symptoms. It is packaged in a 20mL bottle that is sold in a box with NDC Number 62795-4005-9 and UPC# is 787647 10186 3. The recall involves all lots, which includes expiration dates from 12/2022 and 12/2025.

ClearLife Allergy Nasal Spray is a homeopathic nasal spray for minor allergy symptoms. The product is packaged in a 20mL bottle, which is further packaged in a white and green box with NDC number is 62795-4006-9 and the UPC# is 787647 10188 7. All lots are being recalled, including expiration dates between 12/2022 and 12/2025.

MediNatura is urging customers to immediately stop using this product. Anyone who developed an infection or other health problems after using this product should contact their physician immediately.

Source: MediNatura New Mexico, Inc. Expands Voluntary Nationwide Recall of ReBoost Nasal Spray and to include ClearLife Allergy Nasal Spray Due to Microbial Contamination