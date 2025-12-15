The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has linked an outbreak of Salmonella to eggs that were produced by Vega Farms Inc. in Dixon, California.

At least 63 people have been infected, including 13 who had to be hospitalized due to a severe infection with the outbreak strain, Salmonella Enteritidis, according to a press release posted on December 12, 2025.

CDPH said it collected eggs and environmental samples for testing. Multiple samples tested positive for various strains of Salmonella, and one sample matched the strain that is making people sick.

Health officials are warning people not to eat, serve, or sell eggs that were recalled by Vega Farms on December 5. The eggs were sold to restaurants, grocery stores, co-ops, and farmers markets in California.

The recall involves brown eggs with the following information:

Handler Code: 2136

Julian Date (3-digit number from 001 to 365 corresponding to the day of the year): 328 and prior

Sell-by dates: 12-22-25 and prior

1-dozen cartons and 30-egg flats

Food-service packages: 15-dozen cases (contains 6 flats of 30 eggs each)

Anyone who ate the recalled eggs should contact a healthcare provider if they develop severe symptoms of Salmonella. The illness usually involves diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, but in some cases the illness can be severe and require hospitalization.

Source: CDPH Warns Consumers Not to Eat Recalled Vega Farms, Inc. In-shell Eggs ​