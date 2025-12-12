VEVOR has recalled about 2,840 garment steamers that can leak hot water and cause serious burn injuries.

The recall warned about a burn hazard to users and bystanders:

“The steamers can leak or spit hot water, posing a risk of serious burn injury to users and bystanders. The water tank cap can also leak or detach during use, exposing users to hot water.”

VEVOR said it received 6 reports of hot water spitting, pouring out, leaking, or dripping from the steamers. There were also 12 reports of the water tank cap detaching, leaking, not staying closed, fitting loosely, or melting. These cap issues resulted in 2 burn injuries.

One person suffered a permanent scar and a 2nd-degree burn from hot water that spilled after the steamer’s cap suddenly detached.

Another consumer suffered a minor burn on their hand and fingers when hot water leaked out.

There was also an additional reports of a person who suffered a minor steam burn through the provided glove.

VEVOR is urging customers to immediately stop using the steamers. The recall involves VEVOR Garment Steamer (model number FCL-H09 or ES-H10), which have a white body with “VEVOR” and “TOUGH TOOLS, HALF PRICE” printed in orange letters on the side.

There is also a label on the bottom of the steamer with “FCL-H09” and “Manufacturer: Guangdong ESINO Technology Group Co., Ltd.”

The steamers were sold online at Vevor.com, Amazon.com and HomeDepot.com from December 2023 to September 2025.

The recall was announced by Sanven Technology Ltd., a California-based company doing business as VEVOR. The company has set up a recall website at https://www.vevor.com/pages/vevor-steamer-recall with information on how to register for a refund.

Source: Sanven Technology Recalls VEVOR Steamers Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Burn Hazard