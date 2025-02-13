FGF has announced a recall for more than 2 million cases of donuts, pastries, and baked goods.

No illnesses were reported, but there is a “potential for contamination with Listeria monocytogenes,” according to the recall.

FGF said that no donuts or food-contact surfaces ever tested positive for Listeria. Instead, environmental tests inside the manufacturing facility tested positive for Listeria.

In an update to the recall, FGF also defended the safety of their donuts: “All donuts are completely safe to eat. The voluntary recall was a precautionary measure based on non-product related findings at one of our donut facilities in the US.”

The recall includes a wide variety of donuts (filled donuts and traditional donuts), coffee rolls, cinnamon sticks, French crullers, fritters, éclairs, and some baked goods that were sold at Dunkin’.

FGF said that consumers with questions about the recall can contact their customer service team at customercare@fgfbrands.com.

Source: Donut manufacturer addresses baked goods recall, says donuts are safe to eat

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

