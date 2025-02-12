Over 217,000 Ryobi Mowers Recalled for Fire & Burn Hazard

TTI Outdoor Power Equipment has recalled about 217,500 battery-powered lawn mowers due to a fire hazard.

The mowers were recalled because a push-on connector inside the powerhead can overheat, which poses a fire hazard.

The recall involves RYOBI Brushless 21” Cordless Walk-Behind Self-Propelled Multi-Blade Push Mowers (40V HP).

There were 97 reports of overheating while the mower was in use, including 5 reports of fires. Two minor burn injuries were reported.

The model numbers include RY401014BTLUS, RY401014US, RY401140US, RY401015BTLUS, RY401015US, RY401150US, RY401140US-Y, RY401150US-Y, RY401160US, and RY401016US.

The Serial Numbers include KC21032D010001 – KC21327N999999.

They were sold at Home Depot and Direct Tools Factory Outlet stores nationwide, and online at www.homedepot.com and www.directtoolsoutlet.com from February 2021 through January 2025.

Consumers should immediately stop using the mowers and contact Ryobi Customer Service for instructions on how to disable the

mower and receive a free replacement 21″ walk-behind mower.

For more information, visit the Ryobi Tools website at https://ryobi.ryobitools.com/support/safety.

Source: TTI Outdoor Power Equipment Recalls RYOBI Battery-Powered Mowers Due to Fire Hazard