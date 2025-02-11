Sweet Cream Mini Pastries Linked to Salmonella Outbreak

Health officials are tracking an outbreak of Salmonella that has been linked to Sweet Cream Mini Pastries.

At least 18 people have been infected since December 2024, including one person who was hospitalized with a severe illness.

Health officials in Canada said that 69 people were sickened with Salmonella after eating Sweet Cream Mini Pastries, and D. Effe T. Lemon Delights, or Tartlets with Forest Fruits.

The recalled pastries were manufactured in Italy and exported to the U.S. by Piu Che Dolci Inc. of Quebec, Canada.

The recall involves all Sweet Cream® Mini Pastry products with best-by dates from June 17, 2025 through November 15, 2025.

The mini pastries were sold to a variety of food-service locations in the U.S., such as catered events, hotel cafes, restaurants, bakeries, and institutions (such as cafeterias, hospitals, retirement residences, etc.).

The mini pastries may have been sold individually or in smaller packages, with or without a label that may have a different brand.

They were distributed in Florida, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and possibly other states. Illnesses have been reported in the following 7 states: California, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Health officials are urging people to look at photos of the recalled pastries on the recall notice.

An infection with Salmonellausually occurs within 12 to 72 hours after eating food that is contaminated, and the symptoms usually last 4 to 7 days. The symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps, but some people can develop severe infections.

Source: Outbreak Investigation of Salmonella: Mini Pastries (January 2025)