Tri-Union Seafoods has recalled several brands of canned tuna due to a risk of botulism, a life-threatening type of food poisoning illness.

The brands include Genova, Van Camp’s, H-E-B, and Trader Joe’s.

The tuna was sold at H-E-B, Trader Joe’s, Costco, Harris Teeter, Publix, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and other stores in certain states.

No illnesses were reported, but the cans have an “easy open” pull-tab on the lid that may have a defective seal.

Some cans may have a “manufacturing defect that may compromise the integrity of the product seal (especially over time), causing it to leak, or worse, be contaminated with clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning,” according to the recall.

The recalled products were distributed to retail stores in the following states:

H-E-B (Solid White Tuna in Water) – 5.0 oz : Texas

: Texas Trader Joe’s (Solid Light Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil, Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil, Solid White Tuna in Water) : Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, D.C., and Wisconsin

: Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, D.C., and Wisconsin Genova 7 oz. Tuna : Costco in Florida and Georgia

: Costco in Florida and Georgia Genova 5 oz. (Solid White Tuna, Yellowfin Tuna) : Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas

: Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas Van Camp’s (Solid Light Tuna in Oil): Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey

Tri-Union Seafood is urging customers to check the bottom of your tuna can for specific UPC Numbers and Best-By Dates that are listed at the bottom of the recall notice.

If you have a recalled tuna product, you can return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund, throw it away, or contact Tri-Union Seafoods directly for a replacement product.

Source: Tri-Union Seafoods Issues Recall of Select Genova®, Van Camp’s®, H-E-B and Trader Joe’s® Tuna Cans Due to Clostridium Botulinum Risk