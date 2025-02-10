Tri-Union Seafoods has recalled several brands of canned tuna due to a risk of botulism, a life-threatening type of food poisoning illness.

The brands include Genova, Van Camp’s, H-E-B, and Trader Joe’s.

The tuna was sold at H-E-B, Trader Joe’s, Costco, Harris Teeter, Publix, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and other stores in certain states.

No illnesses were reported, but the cans have an “easy open” pull-tab on the lid that may have a defective seal.

Some cans may have a “manufacturing defect that may compromise the integrity of the product seal (especially over time), causing it to leak, or worse, be contaminated with clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning,” according to the recall.

The recalled products were distributed to retail stores in the following states:

  • H-E-B (Solid White Tuna in Water) – 5.0 oz: Texas
  • Trader Joe’s (Solid Light Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil, Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil, Solid White Tuna in Water): Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, D.C., and Wisconsin
  • Genova 7 oz. Tuna: Costco in Florida and Georgia
  • Genova 5 oz. (Solid White Tuna, Yellowfin Tuna): Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas
  • Van Camp’s (Solid Light Tuna in Oil): Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey

Tri-Union Seafood is urging customers to check the bottom of your tuna can for specific UPC Numbers and Best-By Dates that are listed at the bottom of the recall notice.

If you have a recalled tuna product, you can return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund, throw it away, or contact Tri-Union Seafoods directly for a replacement product.

Source: Tri-Union Seafoods Issues Recall of Select Genova®, Van Camp’s®, H-E-B and Trader Joe’s® Tuna Cans Due to Clostridium Botulinum Risk

Scales of JusticeEditor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *