LG Recalls 500,000 Electric Ranges for Knobs Linked to 28 Fires

LG recalled about 500,000 slide-in and freestanding electric ranges due to a fire hazard when the front-mounted knobs are accidentally bumped or touched.

LG explained that the “front-mounted knobs on the recalled ranges can be activated by accidental contact by humans or pets.”

There were “more than 28 fires” linked to unintentional activation of the front-mounted knobs, according to safety officials. At least 5 fires “caused extensive property damage totaling over $340,000.”

Tragically, 3 fires also killed pets, and “at least eight minor injuries have been reported, including burns.”

LG is urging customers to use the Lock Out / Control Lock function on the range control panel to disable activation of the heating elements.

Consumers are also cautioned to keep children and pets away from the knobs, check the range knobs to be sure they are all off before leaving home or going to bed, and never leave objects on the range that can catch on fire when it is not being used.

Instead of a refund, LG is offering a free warning sticker, instructions on where to put the sticker, and a video on how to use the Control Lock / Lock Out feature to avoid unintentional activation of the knobs.

The ranges were sold at Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, other appliance stores nationwide and online at LG.com from 2015 through January 2025 for $1,400 to $2,650, depending on the model.

For more information, customers can visit the recall website at https://lgecares.com/rangerecall/ to check if your range is being recalled.

Source: LG Recalls Electric Ranges Due to Fire Hazard