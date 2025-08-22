The Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op facility, an Ohio-based creamery, has announced a recall for about 5,433 pounds of cheese because of potential contamination with Listeria.

The potentially-contaminated cheese products were distributed across Ohio between July 14 and August 7, 2025.

No illnesses were reported, but tests found Listeria in the finished cheese products.

Cheese production was suspended during the investigation. The company discovered Listeria in environmental contamination, which spread to food-contact areas of the production process.

The recall involves multiple products, including:

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-op 100% Grass-Fed Pepper Jack Cheese — 8 oz. packages, 5 Lb. loaves, and 40 Lb. loaves with Lot Code 251661

— 8 oz. packages, 5 Lb. loaves, and 40 Lb. loaves with Lot Code 251661 Copia Collective 100% Grass-Fed Pepper Jack Cheese — 8 oz. packages with Lot Code 251661

— 8 oz. packages with Lot Code 251661 Middlefield Original Cheese Co-op Horseradish Flavored Cheese — 8 oz. packages with Lot Code 2524061

— 8 oz. packages with Lot Code 2524061 Middlefield Original Cheese Co-op Monterey Jack Cheese — 8 oz. packages and 5 lb blocks with Lot Code 251672 and 40 lb. blocks with dates Coded as 7-16-25B

— 8 oz. packages and 5 lb blocks with Lot Code 251672 and 40 lb. blocks with dates Coded as 7-16-25B Farmers Cheese — 8 oz. packages and 5 lb blocks with Lot Code 251672 and 40 lb. blocks with dates Coded as 7-16-25B

People who are infected with Listeria can develop serious and sometimes fatal food poisoning illnesses.

The risk is highest for pregnant women and newborns, elderly or frail adults, and people with vulnerable immune systems due to certain underlying health conditions.

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op is urging customers to dispose of the recalled products or return them to the retail location for a refund.

Source: Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op Recalls 100% Grass-Fed Pepper Jack Cheese and Horseradish Flavored Cheese Due to Possible Listeria monocytogenes Contamination