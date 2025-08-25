Southwind Foods, LLC has announced a recall for several brands of frozen shrimp that may be contaminated with radioactive Cesium-137.

Cesium-137 is a man-made radioisotope of cesium that was found in shipping containers and frozen shrimp, according to the FDA.

The primary health risk of concern from repeated low-level exposure to Cesium-137 in food “is an elevated risk of cancer, resulting from damage to DNA within living cells of the body,” the recall warns.

The shrimp products were sold under brand-names including Sand Bar®, Best Yet®, Artic Shores®, Great American®, and First Street®.

For a list of recalled Item Numbers, Products, UPC, and Lot Numbers, check the FDA recall.

These bagged frozen shrimp products were distributed between July 17 and August 8, 2025 to grocery stores, other retailers, wholesalers, and distributors in Alabama, Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington state.

No illnesses have been reported, but the FDA is actively investigating radioactive Cesium-137 contamination in shipping containers and frozen shrimp products that were processed by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati (doing business as BMS Foods) of Indonesia.

Earlier this year, FDA tests confirmed that shipping containers and frozen shrimp products were contaminated with low levels of Cesium-137. The FDA also warned people not to eat potentially radioactive shrimp, including products that may have been sold at Walmart.

On August 22, Walmart recalled potentially-radioactive Great Value Frozen Raw Shrimp that was supplied by Beaver Street Fisheries.

Health officials are urging any customers who purchased these products not to eat or serve them. The products can be disposed of or returned to the store for a full refund.

Source: Southwind Foods, LLC Recalls Frozen Shrimp Because of Possible Health Risk