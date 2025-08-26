Wegmans Food Markets has recalled their store-brand Wegmans® Camembert Soft-Ripened Cheese, and products containing this cheese, due to a risk of food poisoning infections with Listeria.

No illnesses were reported, but the cheese may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

The recalled products were sold in the cheese department at all Wegmans stores located in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

The cheese was sold between July 1 and August 12, 2025, including:

Wegmans Medium Camembert Soft Ripened Cheese — 8.8 OZ, UPC: 77890-53515 with best by dates of 7/26/25, 8/12/25, and 8/19/25

— 8.8 OZ, UPC: 77890-53515 with best by dates of 7/26/25, 8/12/25, and 8/19/25 Wegmans Assorted Cheese Flight — 1 LB, UPC: 2-77100-00000-0

— 1 LB, UPC: 2-77100-00000-0 Wegmans Grilling Camembert with Tapenade & Roasted Tomatoes — 10 OZ, UPC: 2-77297-00000-0

— 10 OZ, UPC: 2-77297-00000-0 Wegmans Caramel Apple Pecan Topped Brie Cheese — 13 OZ, UPC: 2-77645-00000-3

The cheese is a product of France that was imported to the U.S. and supplied to Wegmans by Estancia Holdings of Cumming, Georgia. This company was notified by their French supplier that three shipments they received may be contaminated with Listeria.

Wegmans is urging customers not to eat this product. Anyone who bought this cheese can return it to the service desk for a full refund.

Source: Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. Recalls Various Wegmans Camembert Soft Ripened Cheese Products Because of Possible Health Risk