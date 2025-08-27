Viva Raw LLC has announced a recall for raw pet food for dogs and cats due to Salmonella and Listeria contamination.

Salmonella and Listeria can make pets sick. People who handle the food, bowls, or utensils without sanitizing their hands might also be infected from the recalled pet food. According to the recall:

“Pets with Salmonella or Listeria infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans.”

The recall involves Lot 21495 (Viva Ground Beef for Dogs; Viva Beef & Turkey for Puppies).

The recall also involves Lot 21975 (Viva Ground Chicken for Dogs; Viva Chunked Chicken for Dogs; Viva Chicken for Cats; Viva Pure Chicken).

The products were sold from July 2, 2025 and August 21, 2025 directly to consumers and to a small number of stores in New York, Illinois, South Carolina, Florida, Kansas, California, and Arizona.

The pet food was distributed in frozen 1-pound bricks in clear vacuum-sealed packages, with the lot number printed on top of the package.

Viva Pet is urging customers to contact a veterinarian, according to the recall: “If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.”

If you bought products from Lot 21495 or Lot 21975, contact Viva Raw at info@vivarawpets.com for a refund on any remaining food.

Viva Raw also recommends that you dispose of the food in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access the food.

You should also sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers, and thoroughly sanitize your hands after handling the recalled food or utensils that may have come into contact with the recalled food.

Source: Viva Raw Issues Voluntary Recall of Two Lots of Dog an Cat Foods Due to Salmonella and Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination