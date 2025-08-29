Health officials are warning consumers that brown cage-free eggs have been linked to an outbreak of Salmonella that sickened at least 95 people in 14 states, according to the FDA.

In response to the outbreak, a recall has been announced by Country Eggs LLC, of Lucerne Valley, California, for cartons of brown cage-free eggs that were labeled as “sunshine yolks” or “omega-3 golden yolks.”

The eggs were distributed from June 16, 2025 through July 9, 2025 in California and Nevada, packaged in cartons with Code CA 7695 and sell-by dates between July 1 and September 16, 2025.

The eggs were sold at the Japanese supermarket Nijiya Market and other stores, under brand-names such as:

Nagatoshi Produce : Code Dates sell by: 7/1/25 through 9/18/25 No. CA 7695

: Code Dates sell by: 7/1/25 through 9/18/25 No. CA 7695 Misuho : Code Dates sell by: 7/1/25 through 9/18/25 No. CA 7695

: Code Dates sell by: 7/1/25 through 9/18/25 No. CA 7695 Nijiya Markets: Code Dates sell by: 7/1/25 through 9/18/25 No. CA 7695

The outbreak has infected at least 95 people in 14 states since January 2025, according to the CDC Outbreak Investigation. Of those people, 18 were hospitalized. No deaths were reported.

However, the true number of sick people is likely higher than the official case-count, and the outbreak may not be limited to the 14 states where illnesses were reported, according to the CDC.

The recalled eggs were sold to grocery stores and food-service distributors.

Health officials are urging customers to check their refrigerators for the recalled eggs, throw them out, or return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

Source: Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Eggs