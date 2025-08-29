More than 764,000 RYOBI Pressure Washers were recalled because the capacitor can overheat and explode, which can forcefully eject parts that may pose a projectile injury hazard to users or bystanders.

There is a risk of “serious injury from impact to the user or bystanders,” according to the recall.

There were 135 reports of the capacitors overheating, including 41 reports of explosions. These incidents resulted in 32 injuries and/or bone fractures to hands, fingers, face, or eyes, according to the recall.

The recall involves RYOBI® 2300 PSI (Model Number RY142300) and 2700 PSI Pressure Washers (Model Number RY142711VNM).

They were sold from July 2017 to June 2024 at Home Depot stores nationwide, Direct Tools Factory Outlet, in Canada and Mexico, and online at www.homedepot.com and www.directtoolsoutlet.com.

The manufacturer, TTI Outdoor Power Equipment Inc., is urging customers to immediately stop using the pressure washers and visit https://www.ryobitools.com/recall to determine if your pressure washer is included in the recall.

If so, you can register for a free repair kit, which will include shipping and instructions on how to install a replacement capacitor.

Source: TTI Outdoor Power Equipment Recalls RYOBI Pressure Washers Due to Projectile Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury