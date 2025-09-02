Air Vent Inc., of Dallas, Texas, has announced a recall for about 2.9 million attic fan motors that can short-circuit during use, which presents a fire hazard.

The recall involves electric motors for gable- and roof-mounted attic fans. The problem is that the recalled “motor’s safety cutoff may pose a risk of short-circuit and fire hazard while in use,” the recall explains.

Air Vent said it received 159 reports of burning or fires that were caused by the recalled attic fan motors. No injuries were reported.

The recalled electric motors, and replacement motors, have model numbers: DOW-136-0-34-XIN, DOW-136-0-26-XIN, DOW-136-0-40-XIN, DOW-136-0-40-XIN-3/4”, and D-RE-PSC-127/20-4P1SP.

According to the recall:

“The recalled attic fan motors can be identified by the distinctive vent pattern on the motor end bells. Only attic fan motors with the distinctive vent pattern on the motor end bells are subject to the recall.”

The recalled attic fan motors were sold from August 2003 through December 2013 at many stores and wholesalers nationwide, including ABC Supply, Lowe’s, and Beacon, both in-store and online.

Air Vent is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled attic fan motors and contact the company for a refund. To fill out a refund registration form, where you can upload photos of the recalled attic fan motor, visit the recall website at: https://powermaxmotorrecall.expertinquiry.com/.

Source: Electric Motors for Gable and Roof Mounted Attic Fans Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Distributed by Air Vent