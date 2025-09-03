DT Swiss has announced a recall for about 6,000 defective carbon-fiber road bicycle wheels that could break apart and cause riders to crash.

The problem is that a “defect in the wheel can compromise the wheel’s structural integrity,” according to DT Swiss.

The company called the problem spontaneous delamination, and warned that it may lead to “considerable structural weakening and even total failure of the rim.” DT Swiss also warned:

“The product defect described increases the risk of an accident that could result in property damage, serious injury or death.”

No injuries were reported, but there were 6 reports of the outermost carbon layer separating around the rim flange.

The recall involves DT Swiss Carbon Fiber Road Wheels. The wheels have model codes ERC 35mm/45mm, CRC 35mm/45mm, HEC 35mm/45mm, and ARC 50mm/55mm/65mm.

All wheels with DT Swiss ID code 2740000 or higher are being recalled.

The wheels were sold between September 2024 and July 2025 as original equipment on high-end bicycles, or as aftermarket products.

To check if your wheels are being recalled, or to register for a free replacement, visit the recall website at https://www.dtswiss.com/en/recall.

Source: DT Swiss Recalls Carbon Wheels Due to Crash Hazard