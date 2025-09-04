Makita U.S.A. announced a recall for about 62,927 cordless grease guns after 5 reports of serious injuries. According to the recall:

“In situations of repeated bending of the cordless grease gun’s flexible hose, a hole could form near the hose’s tip which may result in grease being ejected. This may pose a laceration hazard to the operator.”

Safety officials in Canada further explained that “when the grease gun is pumping grease and the hose is bent near the adapter; a hole can be created in the hose and it may burst near the adapter end.”

No injuries were reported in the U.S., but there were 5 reports worldwide of people who suffered laceration injuries due to the hose bursting.

The recall involves XPG01Z, XPG01S1, and XPG01SR1 Grease Guns that were sold from June 2020 through January 2025.

The list of recalled products include:

Model XPG01Z — 18V LXT® Lithium-Ion Cordless Grease Gun, Tool Only

Model XPG01S1 — 18V LXT® Lithium-Ion Cordless Grease Gun Kit (3.0Ah)

Model XPG01SR1 — 18V LXT® Lithium-Ion Cordless Grease Gun Kit (2.0Ah)

FLEXIBLE HOSES with Model Numbers 191A79-9, 191A80-4 and 191W58-9

Makita is urging customers to stop using the recalled grease guns and contact the company to get a new reinforced flexible hose. To register for a free hose, visit the recall website at https://www.makitatools.com/recall.

Source: Makita U.S.A., Inc. Recalls Cordless Grease Guns and Grease Gun Hoses Due to Laceration Hazard