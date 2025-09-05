Endico Potatoes Inc., a company based in New York, recalled 2.5-lb. bags of frozen vegetables that may pose a risk of food poisoning due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

The recall involves Endico®-brand frozen vegetables, including “Mixed Vegetables” and “Peas & Carrots,” with the following lot codes:

Endico® Peas & Carrots : 2.5-pound clear plastic bags — Lot 110625, Production Date: 6/11/25, Use-By Date: 6/10/27

: 2.5-pound clear plastic bags — Lot 110625, Production Date: 6/11/25, Use-By Date: 6/10/27 Endico® Mixed Vegetables: 2.5-pound clear plastic bags — Lot 170625, Production Date: 6/17/25, Use-By Date: 6/16/27

The recalled products were sold through local distributors in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Maryland, Washington D.C., and Florida between July 18, 2025 and August 4, 2025.

No illnesses were reported as of September 3, 2025, but infections with Listeria can be serious and sometimes fatal. Pregnant women may suffer a miscarriage, stillbirth, or infection of the baby.

Listeria was discovered in a finished product by health officials in Pennsylvania, according to the recall:

“The recall was the result of sampling done by the state of Pennsylvania at one of our distributors which revealed that the finished products tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.”

Endico is urging customers who bought the recalled frozen vegetables to return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Source: Endico Potatoes Inc. Recalls 2.5lb Bags of Frozen “Peas And Carrots” and “Mixed Vegetables” Because of Possible Health Risk