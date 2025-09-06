Health officials are warning people not to eat certain Metabolic Meals home-delivery food kits after at least 16 people got Salmonella.

The outbreak has been linked to Metabolic Meals that were delivered the week of July 28, 2025, according to a Food Safety Alert issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on September 5.

No specific ingredient has been pinpointed as the source of the outbreak yet, but most of the victims reported eating Metabolic Meals before they got sick.

The CDC is urging people not to eat the following Metabolic Meals delivered during the week of July 28, 2025:

Four Cheese Tortellini with Pesto Sauce and Grilled Chicken : Lot Code: 25199 Best By: 08/07/2025

: Low Carb Chicken Teriyaki and Vegetables : Lot Code: 25202 Best By: 08/05/2025

: Black Garlic & Ranch Chicken Tenders with Roasted Vegetables : Lot Code: 25205 Best By: 08/08/2025

: Sliced Top Sirloin with Roasted Peanut Sauce and Summer Vegetables : Lot Code: 25203 Best By: 08/06/2025

: And more: Additional meal lot codes include: 25199, 25202, 25203, 25204, 25205

The CDC said 16 people were infected with Salmonella in July and August 2025, including 7 people who were hospitalized. Illnesses were reported in Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The CDC also warned that this strain of Salmonella is resistant to some commonly-used antibiotics. This could potentially increase the risk of complications, especially for young children, elderly adults, or those with vulnerable immune systems.

Home-delivery meals have been linked to other outbreaks in recent years. For example, in 2022, hundreds of people got sick from Daily Harvest French Lentil + Leek Crumbles that contained tara flour, an ingredient the FDA later declared “unsafe for human consumption.”

Health officials are urging anyone who received Metabolic Meals during the week of July 28, 2025 not to eat the affected products. The CDC also recommends sanitizing any surfaces that may have come into contact with these products due to cross-contamination.

Source: Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Home Delivery Meals