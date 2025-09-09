On September 5, the Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op announced an expanded recall for more cheese that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses were reported in the recall, or the previous cheese recall on August 18, but people who eat cheese that is contaminated with Listeria may develop a serious or potentially fatal illness.

The expanded recall includes several varieties of cheese that were produced on May 30, 2025 and August 13, 2025.

The products were sold to distributors, dining halls, and retail stores in Ohio, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Texas between July 7, 2025 and August 14, 2025.

The recalled cheese products include:

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op Organic Gouda 8 oz. packages, Sell by date of 2/13/2026

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese 5 lb. bags (shredded cheese), Sell by date of 9/3/2025

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op Colored (Yellow) Cheddar Cheese 5 lb. loaves (labeled as Smoked Cheddar and All Natural Mild Cheddar), Sell by date of 2/13/2026 5 lb. bags (shredded cheese) (labeled as Shredded Cheddar Cheese), Sell by date of 9/3/2025

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op Swiss Cheese 5 lb. loaves, Sell by date of 2/13/2026

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op Pepper Jack Cheese 5 lb. loaves (labeled as All Natural Pepper Jack), Sell by date of 2/13/2026 5 lb. bags (shredded cheese), Sell by date of 9/3/2025

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op Monterey Jack Cheese 5 lb. loaves, Sell by date of 2/13/2026 5 lb. bags (shredded cheese), Sell by date of 9/3/2025

Sunrise Creamery Dilly Pickle Monterey Jack with Pickles Cheese 6 oz. package (labeled as Dilly Pickle) with lot code 253054, Sell by date of 1-7-26, 1-11-26, or 2-16-26 1.25 lb. package (labeled as Dilly Pickle Jack) with lot code 253054, Sell by date of 12-30-25



The problem was discovered after testing by Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op were positive for Listeria monocytogenes bacteria in finished cheese products and surfaces of cutting equipment.

The company is urging anyone who bought the recalled products to dispose of it, or return it to the store where it was purchased for a refund.

Source: Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op Recalls Organic Gouda, Colored Cheddar, Mozzarella/Provolone, Pepper Jack, Swiss, Dilly Pickle Cheese and Monterey Jack Due to Possible Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination