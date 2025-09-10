Walmart has been sued by a woman from Michigan who was seriously burned when the lid exploded off her Farberware Pressure Cooker.

The plaintiff, Khalea O., accuses Walmart of selling a Farberware 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker that was “dangerously defective” because the lid can be removed when the unit is pressurized.

According to her lawsuit, she was burned on October 14, 2022, as a result of the “pressure cooker’s lid suddenly and unexpectedly exploding off the pressure cooker’s pot.”

When the lid opened, it allowed the built-up pressure to escape. This also forcefully ejected the scalding-hot contents of the pot onto her body, resulting in “serious and substantial burn injuries.”

Her lawsuit accuses Walmart of failing to warn consumers of the serious risks posed by the defective lid, and failing to recall the defective pressure cookers regardless of the risk of injuries.

“Defendant knew or should have known of these defects but has nevertheless put profit ahead of safety by continuing to sell its pressure cookers to consumers,” her lawsuit explains.

She is seeking financial compensation for significant and painful bodily injuries, medical expenses, physical pain, mental anguish, and diminished enjoyment of life.

The Pressure Cooker Lawsuit was filed against Walmart on August 28, 2025 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas — Case No.: 5:25-cv-05179.