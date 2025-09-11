Boar’s Head is quietly paying out multi-million dollar settlements to the victims of last year’s deadly deli meat outbreak, lawyers told the New York Post.

The payouts include a recent $4 million settlement to a widow from New York whose husband, Robert Hamilton, 73, died within days of eating a contaminated sandwich made with Boar’s Head liverwurst.

Boar’s Head also agreed to a $3 million settlement in a class action lawsuit filed by consumers who had to throw away tainted deli meat.

The outbreak of Listeria poisoning sickened at least 60 people in 19 states, including 10 people who died. Boar’s Head recalled more than 7 million pounds of deli meat products that were sold nationwide.

Lawyers told the New York Post they believe Boar’s Head is paying out big settlements to put the scandal behind it as quickly as possible. The company has already paid out settlements to at least a dozen victims, but there could be other victims out there who have not yet come forward to file a lawsuit.

After last year’s outbreak, health officials discovered unsanitary conditions at the Boar’s Head facility in Jarratt, Virginia, that manufactured the deli meat products linked to the outbreak.

Inspection reports documented numerous issues, including flying insects, mold, “unidentified slime,” puddles of blood, condensation dripping on food, and more. Boar’s Head shuttered the facility in September 2024, but plans to reopen it in the coming months, according to company officials.

