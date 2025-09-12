Dozens of frozen vegetables and fruit products sold under the Deep® brand-name have been recalled after a Salmonella outbreak.

On September 8, Chetak LLC Group expanded a recall that began in July 2025 to include more frozen food that may contain Salmonella.

The list of recalled foods includes many vegetables and fruits that are commonly used in Indian cuisine, such as Surti Undhiu Mix, Tindora, Val Papadi, Arvi, Chauri, Lotus Root, Green Chana, and many others.

To identify these products, Chetak LLC has provided photos of recalled Deep Frozen Foods.

At least 11 people were infected with Salmonella in 10 states between October 2024 and June 2024, according to the CDC Outbreak Investigation.

The states where illnesses were reported include Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington.

Health officials said the “true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and this outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses.”

The FDA is urging customers to check their freezers for the recalled products and throw it away. For more information, visit the FDA Outbreak Investigation or visit the recall website for Deep Foods at: https://deepfoods.com/.