Thousands of Paris Hilton Mini Refrigerators and Personal Beauty Fridges have been recalled due to fire and burn injury hazards.

The recall was announced by the Florida-based manufacturer, Epoca International.

The company warned that the mini fridges’ electrical switch can short-circuit, causing it to overheat.

No injuries were reported, but there were 27 reports of the mini fridges overheating and catching on fire, according to the recall.

The recall involves select “Paris Hilton Mini Beauty Fridges” that were sold between November 2022 and July 2025 at stores like Walmart, Ross, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and other e-commerce websites.

The recall applies to both the 4-liter and 10-liter mini fridges, but only units manufactured before August 2024 with specific serial and model numbers. They were sold in pink, white, aqua, and hot pink colors.

Epoca International is urging customers to stop using the recalled Paris Hilton Mini Beauty Fridge, unplug the unit, and register for a refund at the website: https://epoca.com/minifridgerecall/.

Source: Epoca International Recalls Paris Hilton Mini Beauty Fridges Due to Fire and Burn Hazards