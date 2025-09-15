Thousands of Paris Hilton Mini Refrigerators and Personal Beauty Fridges have been recalled due to fire and burn injury hazards.

The recall was announced by the Florida-based manufacturer, Epoca International.

The company warned that the mini fridges’ electrical switch can short-circuit, causing it to overheat.

No injuries were reported, but there were 27 reports of the mini fridges overheating and catching on fire, according to the recall.

The recall involves select “Paris Hilton Mini Beauty Fridges” that were sold between November 2022 and July 2025 at stores like Walmart, Ross, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and other e-commerce websites.

The recall applies to both the 4-liter and 10-liter mini fridges, but only units manufactured before August 2024 with specific serial and model numbers. They were sold in pink, white, aqua, and hot pink colors.

Epoca International is urging customers to stop using the recalled Paris Hilton Mini Beauty Fridge, unplug the unit, and register for a refund at the website: https://epoca.com/minifridgerecall/.

Source: Epoca International Recalls Paris Hilton Mini Beauty Fridges Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Scales of JusticeEditor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *