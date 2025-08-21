Walmart has been sued by a woman who was seriously burned by a pressure cooker that exploded during use.

The lawsuit was filed by Chelsa M., a resident of Louisiana who purchased the Farberware 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker from a Walmart Supercenter located in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

On September 7, 2024, she suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” as a result of the “pressure cooker’s lid suddenly and unexpectedly exploding off the pressure cooker’s pot.”

When the lid exploded open, the built-up pressure inside the unit was suddenly released. This ejected the scalding-hot contents of the pot onto her body, including extremely hot food, liquid, and steam.

Her lawsuit blames this incident on the failure of the pressure cooker’s supposed “safety mechanisms,” which did not effectively lock the lid until the unit was completely de-pressurized.

She also blames the manufacturer for failing to issue a recall or redesign the defective pressure cookers in response to injury reports.

The Walmart Pressure Cooker Lawsuit was filed on August 8, 2025 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana — Case 2:25-cv-01143.

Scales of JusticeEditor’s note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.
Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *