Walmart has been sued by a woman who was seriously burned by a pressure cooker that exploded during use.

The lawsuit was filed by Chelsa M., a resident of Louisiana who purchased the Farberware 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker from a Walmart Supercenter located in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

On September 7, 2024, she suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” as a result of the “pressure cooker’s lid suddenly and unexpectedly exploding off the pressure cooker’s pot.”

When the lid exploded open, the built-up pressure inside the unit was suddenly released. This ejected the scalding-hot contents of the pot onto her body, including extremely hot food, liquid, and steam.

Her lawsuit blames this incident on the failure of the pressure cooker’s supposed “safety mechanisms,” which did not effectively lock the lid until the unit was completely de-pressurized.

She also blames the manufacturer for failing to issue a recall or redesign the defective pressure cookers in response to injury reports.

The Walmart Pressure Cooker Lawsuit was filed on August 8, 2025 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana — Case 2:25-cv-01143.