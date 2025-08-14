Werner recalled about 122,000 ladders because a faulty locking mechanism can jam and fail to fully lock into place, which may cause people to fall and suffer serious injuries or death.

There were 18 reports of falls, resulting in 14 injuries such as bruises, head injuries, lacerations, and fractures to the wrist, leg, and ribs.

The recall involves Werner® 20′ and 24′ Multi-Max Pro Multi-Purpose Ladders that were sold exclusively at The Home Depot stores and online between November 2021 and February 2024.

The ladders can be identified by Model Number ALMP-20IAA or ALMP-24IAA on the product label. They also include a black rope.

The ladders are silver with a blue top, and a blue label on the side rail. The label has an oval with the brand-name “Werner” next to the model name “MULTI MAX PRO,” along with the height and model number.

Werner is urging customers to immediately stop using the ladders and register at https://recallrtr.com/ladder for information on how to dispose of the ladder. Werner will review the information and send a refund (plus reasonable disposal fees) in the form of a physical check.

Source: Werner Recalls 20’ and 24’ Multi-Max Pro Multi-Purpose Ladders Due to Fall Hazard