Leatherman recalled about 17,000 Charge Plus Multi-Tools because the tip of the knife blade does not fully fold into the handle.

No injuries were reported, but the exposed knife-tip on a folded multi-tool is a safety hazard due to a risk of lacerations (cuts) on the blade.

The recall involves Leatherman Charge Plus and Charge Plus TTi multi-tools that were sold nationwide from July 2024 through March 2025 at stores like REI and websites like Amazon.com and others.

The models subject to recall include:

Charge® Plus (Stainless & Black, All Black)

Charge® Plus TTi

Leatherman is urging customers to immediately stop using the multi-tools and visit https://www.leatherman.com/pages/charge-recall to check if your multi-tool is part of the recall.

The website has photos showing the tip of the knife-blade visible when the tool is closed, which means that your multi-tool is affected by the issue, or the knife-blade is completely hidden inside the handle, which means that the tool is functioning properly and does not need service.

If your multi-tool is affected, you can fill out a form online, and Leatherman will send instructions on how to return it to be repaired.

Source: Leatherman Recalls Charge Plus Multi-Tools Due to Laceration Hazard