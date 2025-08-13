DermaRite Industries has recalled four types of healthcare soaps due to bacteria contamination that may result in life-threatening infections.

The recall involves specific lots of DermaKleen, DermaSerra, KleenFoam, and PeriGiene, which are over-the-counter cleansing products that are primarily used in hospitals and nursing facilities.

The products are used by healthcare workers for hand-washing before and after attending to patients, incontinence care, and anti-itch relief.

They were recalled due to contamination with Burkholderia cepacia, also known as B. Cepacia complex, which are antibiotic-resistant bacteria commonly found in soil and water.

Anyone can develop an infection, but B. cepacia primarily causes opportunistic infections in immunocompromised people with underlying health issues that reduce their ability to fight off infections.

The health risks include local infections, or life-threatening sepsis, according to the recall:

“In healthy individuals with minor skin lesions the use of the product will more likely result in local infections, whereas in immunocompromised individuals the infection is more likely to spread into blood stream leading to life-threatening sepsis.”

No infections were reported in the recall, but DermaRite is urging anyone who may have experienced problems due to these products to contact their physician or healthcare provider immediately.

Customers who purchased these products can also visit the recall website at https://dermarite.com/voluntary-recall/ to check the list of recalled products, lot numbers, and expiration dates.

Source: DermaRite Industries Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of DermaKleen, Dermasarra, Kleenfoam, and Perigiene Products Due to Burkholderia cepacia Contamination