About 2,900 Altafit Smartwatches that were sold by HSN have been recalled after reports of burn injuries and fires when the wireless charging pad overheated.

There were 39 reports of the smartwatches melting, burning, and catching on fire while charging, including 6 reports of burn injuries to the hands, and property damage.

According to the manufacturer, “This product can create a short if the metal mesh band is in contact with the charging prongs on the included USB charger, posing a burn or fire hazard.”

The recall involves Altafit af28 Smartwatches, which were sold online at HSN.com from March 2025 through May 2025 for about $50.

They were gold and silver, with a 1.68-inch color touchscreen and two bands, a golden case, a wireless charging pad, and cable. The model “ALTAFIT FCC ID 2BHG8-AF28” is on the back of the smartwatch.

The manufacturer, Deale International, is urging customers to immediately unplug the smartwatch’s charging pad, stop charging it, and contact the company to get a free replacement watch or refund.

You can visit the recall website at https://thedeale.com/pages/altafit-safety-recall to participate in the recall.

Source: Deale International Recalls Altafit Smartwatches Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury and Fire Hazard; Sold by HSN