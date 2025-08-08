Fieldsheer Apparel Technologies recalled about 45,000 pairs of heated socks after injuries and burns were reported when the socks overheated.

There were 11 reports of the heated socks causing pain or discomfort, including 4 people who suffered burn injuries, according to the recall.

The risk is highest during high-intensity activities, Fieldsheer warned:

“The socks can cause pain and discomfort resulting in burns and blisters when worn during high-intensity activities that generate a combination of heat, excessive friction, moisture and pressure, posing an injury hazard.”

The recall includes Fieldsheer Heated Socks sold from August 2021 to June 2025, including models MWMS07, MWWS07 and MWMS05.

The merino wool socks were sold in a variety of sizes and colors, with two rechargeable batteries and a remote to adjust the heat settings.

Fieldsheer is offering customers a choice of a full refund or an exchange. You can visit the recall website at https://fieldsheer.com/pages/recall-information# to register for a remedy.

Source: Fieldsheer Apparel Technologies Recalls Heated Socks Due to Injury Hazard