HSN and Synergy Housewares have announced a recall for about 40,000 Wolfgang Puck Petite Tea Kettles after 5 people were burned when the lid fell off during use.

The recalled tea kettles have a removable tea infuser basket with a lid.

The problem is that the lid is too loose, and it can fall off when a person tries to pour hot tea out of the kettle, which is a burn hazard.

Synergy Housewares said it received “at least 10 reports of incidents involving the kettle lids, including 5 resulting in injuries such as burns or scalding from the lid falling off the kettle during use.”

The recall involves Wolfgang Puck Petite Tea Kettles in stainless-steel with a 14-oz. capacity, in colors such as beige, black, pink, or red.

The underside of the kettle has “Wolfgang Puck Petite Kettle” and a 6-digit lot code (022020, 022021, 022022, 042022, 022023 or 032023).

The tea kettles were sold on HSN.com and on the HSN television network from August 2020 through January 2025 for about $20.

Synergy Housewares is urging customers to immediately stop using the kettles and register for a new lid at https://claims.synergyhousewares.com/recall, or by calling Synergy Housewares toll-free at 855-837-4111 from 9-5 p.m. ET Mon-Fri.

Source: Synergy Housewares Recalls Wolfgang Puck Petite Tea Kettles Due to Burn Hazard; Sold on HSN