Drinkmate has announced a recall for more than 100,000 carbonation bottles that can explode during use, which poses injury risks like cuts, impact injuries, and hearing damage.

The recall involves 1L Carbonation Bottles that are made of a clear plastic material known as PET (polyethylene terephthalate), with colored caps and bases in red, white, blue, and black.

The recalled bottles have expiration dates between January 2026 (01/26) and October 2026 (10/26) printed on the side of the bottle.

“Bottles within this range can explode during use, posing serious impact, laceration, and hearing damage hazards to users and bystanders.”

Drinkmate said it received 8 reports in the U.S. of the bottles exploding during use, including 4 reports of injuries involving lacerations (cuts), impact injuries, and hearing damage.

The recall involves about 106,200 bottles sold in the U.S., plus another 5,000 bottles in Canada, where one bottle explosion was reported by Health Canada:

“As of August 1, 2025, the company has received one report of a bottle shattered during use, causing some bruises and property damage in Canada.”

The bottles were manufactured in China and sold by i-Drink Products Inc., also known as Drinkmate, a company based in Saline, Michigan.

The manufacturer is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled carbonation bottles and register for a free replacement.

Visit https://idrinkproducts.com/pages/drinkmate-safety-recall-of-1l-pet-bottles to fill out the recall form, or email the support team at support@idrinkproducts.com.

Source: Drinkmate Recalls 1-Liter Carbonation Bottles Due to Serious Impact and Laceration Hazards