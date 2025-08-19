Waymeet Ltd. has announced a recall for over 30,000 pocket-sized ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Banks that can explode or catch on fire.

The problem is that “the lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards,” according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

About 24,000 power banks were sold in the U.S., where 9 fires and $20,000 in property damage were reported. No injuries were reported.

Another 5 fires were reported by Health Canada, where about 9,900 power banks were sold: “As of July 29, 2025, the company has received 5 reports of fire resulting in property damage in Canada, and no reports of injuries.”

The recall involves ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Banks with model numbers 2G520, 2G505B and 2G512B. They have the brand “ESR” printed on the back, and the model number is printed on the right side.

They were sold on Amazon.com, Homedepot.com and Esrtech.com from September 2023 through July 2025 for between $32 and $40.

Waymeet is urging customers to immediately stop using the power banks. For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.esrtech.com/pages/recall.

To get a full refund, email support@esrtech.com for instructions on how to upload a photo of the power bank showing the model number and the word “RECALLED” in permanent marker.

Source: ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Distributed by Waymeet