Nearly 200,000 air purifiers have been recalled after dozens of reports of overheating, which poses a fire hazard and a risk of burn injuries.

No injuries were reported, but there were 37 reports of the air purifiers overheating, including 1 report of a fire. No damage was reported.

The recall involves about 191,390 Aroeve® Air Purifiers that were sold from September 2024 through June 2025 on Amazon.com, Shopify.com, TEMU.com, and TikTok.com for between $80 and $134.

The recalled air purifiers have Model MK04. The affected units are black or white. The model number, date code, and serial number are printed on the product label on the bottom of the unit.

The recall only applies to certain units that were manufactured before July 2025 with a serial number beginning with “BN.” However, not all units with a “BN” serial number are included in the recall.

The recall was announced by Airova, Inc., a company based in Newark, California.

Ariova is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled Aroeve Air Purifiers and contact the company for a free replacement. For more information, visit the recall website at https://aroeve.com/pages/product-recall-information.

Source: Airova Recalls Aroeve Air Purifiers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards