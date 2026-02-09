A lawsuit has been by a woman who was seriously burned by a Farberware 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker that she purchased from Walmart.

According to her lawsuit, the incident occurred on January 20, 2024 when the lid “suddenly and unexpectedly exploding off the pressure cooker’s pot.”

This resulted in the scalding-hot contents of the pot being forcefully ejected out of the pressure cooker and onto her body.

Walmart advertised the “safety” of the pressure cookers with statements claiming that the lid cannot be opened during use.

Her lawsuit claims that despite these advertising statements, the Farberware Pressure Cooker “suffers from serious and dangerous defects” that pose a significant risk of injury to consumers.

She specifically claims that the lid of the pressure cooker is removable when there is built-up pressure, heat, and steam still trapped inside the unit.

When the lid is removed before all of the pressure is released, the built-up pressure can suddenly burst out all at once, and eject the scalding-hot contents of the pot onto anyone nearby.

Her lawsuit includes citations from the Owner’s Manual, which includes statements about a variety of “protection features,” such as:

“Lid (22): Mechanical safety feature that locks that lid in place with the inner ring, once enough pressure builds up in the appliance. Lid can only be removed once pressure level lowers to required levels.”

The only defendant named in her lawsuit is Walmart Inc., a corporation organized under the laws of the state of Delaware, with its headquarters and principal place of business in Arkansas.

Her lawsuit was filed on January 13, 2026 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois (Urbana Division) — Case Number 2:26-cv-02019-CSB-EIL.