Clark Associates has announced a recall for thousands of outdoor chairs and barstools with legs that can bend or break.

The recall involves 3 models of Lancaster Table & Seating Powder-Coated Aluminum Outdoor Chairs and Barstools.

There were 36 reports of broken or bent chair legs, resulting in 4 falls and 3 injuries, according to the recall.

The recall involves about 158,486 outdoor chairs and barstools that were sold in 12 different colors since April 2020.

The affected chairs can be identified by the item numbers on the order confirmation. To see a full list of recalled products and photos, click here.

They were sold by Clark Pro and Clark National Accounts nationwide. They were also sold online at webstaurantstore.com, therestaurantstore.com and quicksupply.com from April 2020 through October 2025 for between $55 and $133.

Customers should immediately stop using the chairs and barstools and contact Clark Associates for a full refund or store credit. For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.lancastertableandseating.com/recalls/powder-coated-aluminum-chairs.

Source: Clark Associates Recalls Lancaster Table & Seating Powder-Coated Aluminum Outdoor Restaurant Chairs and Barstools Due to Fall Hazard