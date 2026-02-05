Aterian Inc. has announced a recall for about 75,400 PurSteam Elite Travel Steamers, and about 119,000 PurSteam Mighty Lil Steamers.

The problem is that the steamers can expel hot water from the steam nozzle during use, which poses a serious burn hazard.

The recall involves all PurSteam® Mighty Lil Steamers (Model PS-550) and PurSteam® Elite Travel Steamers (Model PS-510) purchased after December 2020.

There were 80 reports of hot water being expelled from PurSteam Elite Travel Steamers, including 14 people who were burned between December 2020 and 2024.

During that time period, there were also 392 reports of hot water being expelled from PurSteam Mighty Lil Steamers, including 40 reports of burn injuries. Two people suffered 2nd-degree burn injuries.

The recalled PurSteam Elite Travel Steamers (model PS-510) were sold online at Pursteam.com, Amazon.com and Walmart.com from December 2020 through April 2025 for between $15 and $35.

PurSteam Mighty Lil Steamers (Model PS-550) were sold between December 2020 through January 2024 for between $11 and $30.

Only units with the following date codes are included in the recall: 2310, 2308, 2305, 2304, 2303, 2212, 2211, 2210, 2203, 2112, 2111, 2110, 0221, 1019, and 4619.

The recall was announced by Aterian, a company based in New Jersey that acquired PurSteam in December 2020. Aterian said there were additional reports of burn injuries from before December 2020.

Aterian is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled steamers and visit https://recall.pursteam.com/ to register for a refund.

Source: Aterian Recalls PurSteam Elite Travel Steamers and Mighty Lil Steamers Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury