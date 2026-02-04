Northern Tool + Equipment has announced a recall for about 1,416 NorthStar Hot Water Pressure Washers due to a risk of “bursts of flames during use,” which poses a fire hazard.

The problem has been linked to a defective fan wheel, according to the recall:

“The fan wheel on the recalled pressure washers can fail, causing abnormal burner operation that can produce smoke and/or bursts of flames during use, posing a fire hazard.”

No injuries were reported, but there is a potential risk of burn injuries.

The recall involves three models of NorthStar Pressure Washers:

NorthStar Gas Wet Steam and Hot Water Pressure Washers Item Number 157310

Item Number 157310 NorthStar Gas Hot Water Commercial Pressure Washers : Item number 157594

: Item number 157594 NorthStar Trailer-Mounted Hot Water Commercial Pressure Washers: Item number 157595.

The recall only includes pressure washers with a product serial number between 0125 (January 2025) and 0825 (August 2025), and a WEEKYEAR burner date code between 0125 and 2625 (weeks 01 to 26 of 2025).

They were sold at Northern Tool + Equipment stores nationwide and online from January 2025 through August 2025 for $5,000 to $10,000.

Customers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled pressure washers and contact Northern Tool + Equipment to request a free repair by an authorized technician.

For more information, customers can visit the recall website at https://www.northerntool.com/recall-details-pw.

Source: Northern Tool + Equipment Recalls Hot Water Pressure Washers Due to Fire Hazard