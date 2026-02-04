Northern Tool + Equipment has announced a recall for about 1,416 NorthStar Hot Water Pressure Washers due to a risk of “bursts of flames during use,” which poses a fire hazard.

The problem has been linked to a defective fan wheel, according to the recall:

“The fan wheel on the recalled pressure washers can fail, causing abnormal burner operation that can produce smoke and/or bursts of flames during use, posing a fire hazard.”

No injuries were reported, but there is a potential risk of burn injuries.

The recall involves three models of NorthStar Pressure Washers:

  • NorthStar Gas Wet Steam and Hot Water Pressure Washers Item Number 157310
  • NorthStar Gas Hot Water Commercial Pressure Washers: Item number 157594
  • NorthStar Trailer-Mounted Hot Water Commercial Pressure Washers: Item number 157595.

The recall only includes pressure washers with a product serial number between 0125 (January 2025) and 0825 (August 2025), and a WEEKYEAR burner date code between 0125 and 2625 (weeks 01 to 26 of 2025).

They were sold at Northern Tool + Equipment stores nationwide and online from January 2025 through August 2025 for $5,000 to $10,000.

Customers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled pressure washers and contact Northern Tool + Equipment to request a free repair by an authorized technician.

For more information, customers can visit the recall website at https://www.northerntool.com/recall-details-pw.

Source: Northern Tool + Equipment Recalls Hot Water Pressure Washers Due to Fire Hazard

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

