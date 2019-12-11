Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

At least 8 people have been infected with E. coli after eating Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Kit Salads.

The salad kits are labeled with UPC 0 71279 30906 4, beginning with lot code Z, and a best-before date up to and including 07DEC19. This information is printed on the front of the bag in the top right corner.

“Even if some of the kit was eaten and no one got sick, throw the rest away,” according to a warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “Wash and sanitize drawers or shelves in refrigerators where the salad kit was stored.”

The 8 illnesses were reported in Minnesota (3), North Dakota (1) and Wisconsin (3). Three people have been hospitalized, including one person who developed a type of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). No deaths have been reported.

The salad kits contain romaine lettuce from Salinas, California, but the CDC says this outbreak is caused by a different strain of E. coli O157:H7 than the current outbreak linked to romaine lettuce.

The investigation is ongoing to determine which ingredient in the salad was contaminated.

Source: Outbreak of E. coli Infections Linked to Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits

