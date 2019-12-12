Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

On December 7, Tailor Cut Produce recalled Fruit Luau fruit mix, cut honeydew, cut cantaloupe, and cut pineapple due to a risk of Salmonella.

The pre-cut fruit was not sold in grocery stores. Instead, the fruit was sold to restaurants, banquet facilities, hotels, schools, long-term care facilities, hospitals, and other institutional food-service establishments.

Many of these facilities serve food to people who are far more likely to develop a life-threatening illness, such as young children, elderly adults, or people with weakened immune systems in hospitals.

The products were distributed in Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania between November 15 and December 1, 2019.

According to CDC, there are 11 confirmed illnesses in Pennsylvania and Minnesota. The sick person from Minnesota traveled to New York.

No deaths were reported, but 8 of the victims were hospitalized due to a severe Salmonella infection. The illnesses started on dates ranging from November 21 to November 28, according to the CDC.

The FDA is inspecting Tailor Cut Produce and collecting records to support a traceback investigation.

Source: Outbreak Investigation of Salmonella Javiana Potentially Linked to Tailor Cut Produce Fruit Mix, Winter 2019

