Inclined sleepers are bassinet-like products that allow babies to sleep at an angle up to 30º. They are advertised to help babies sleep, particularly babies with acid reflux or colic.

But tragically, at least 73 infants have died when they suffocated in inclined sleepers, according to Consumer Reports.

Many of the deaths occurred because babies rolled over and became trapped. Young infants have died in inclined sleepers due to positional asphyxia, which occurs because they can’t hold up their own head.

In October, the Consumer Product Safety Commission warned consumers to stop using all inclined sleepers after a study confirmed that the products are unsafe.

In response, major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, eBay and Buy Buy Baby have banned sales of the products.

Two smaller retailers, Albee Baby and You Are My Everything, also said they would stop selling inclined sleepers.

Dozens of deaths have been linked to Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, Kids II Rocking Sleepers, and inclined bassinet accessories.

The American Academy of Pediatricians has warned that inclined sleepers do not align with safe sleep guidelines. Instead, doctors recommend that babies should be put to bed alone on their backs, on a firm, flat mattress.

Source: Buy Buy Baby and Walmart Join Amazon and eBay in Banning Infant Inclined Sleepers