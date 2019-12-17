Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

As of December 10, a total of 2,409 people have been hospitalized with lung injuries related to vaping in all 50 states, Washington D.C., and two U.S. territories (Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands).

Furthermore, 52 deaths have been confirmed in 26 states and D.C., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials have identified 152 different brands of THC-containing vaping liquids that were used by patients that developed a lung injury.

The most commonly reported brand-name was Dank Vapes (56%), which is a class of mostly-counterfeit THC liquids of unknown origin, followed by TKO (15%), Smart Cart (13%), and Rove (12%).

The CDC is currently testing other THC and nicotine vaping liquids to determine if they contain Vitamin E acetate or other toxic ingredients.

In the meantime, health officials are warning manufacturers against adding Vitamin E acetate to e-cigarette, or vaping, products.

Vitamin E acetate is an oily substance that is used as a thickening agent in THC vape liquids and some nicotine liquids.

In X-rays of one man who developed a lung injury, it looked like his lungs were coated in solid bacon grease due to being filled with congealed vape oil.

Source: Outbreak of Lung Injury Associated with the Use of E-Cigarette, or Vaping, Products