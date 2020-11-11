Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Amazon’s subsidiary company Ring has recalled 350,000 video doorbells after reports of fires and burns due to improper installation.

The battery on Ring video doorbells (2nd generation) can overheat if it is punctured during installation, according to the company.

The problem is caused by consumers using incorrect screws to install the doorbell. If the doorbell is installed correctly, Ring says “there is no risk to consumers or potential hazard.”

There have been 85 reports of incorrect doorbell screws installed, with 23 of those doorbells igniting on fire, causing minor property damage.

Ring also said it has received 8 reports of minor burn injuries.

The recall only involves Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation), model number 5UM5E5, with certain serial numbers.

They were sold on Ring’s website, electronics and home good stores, and Amazon from June 2020 to October 2020 for about $100.

Ring is asking consumers to stop installing the recalled doorbells and contact Ring for new installation instructions, or download them.

For more information, consumers can call Ring at 800-656-1918 from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PT or visit www.Ring.com and click on “Help” and then on “Installation Services.”

Source: Ring Recalls Video Doorbells (2nd Generation) Due to Fire Hazard