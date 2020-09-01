Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

The lawsuit was filed by Bianca and Eduar A., a couple from New Jersey who bought a new Cuisinart Electric Pressure Cooker from QVC in December 2015.

In December 2018, Bianca and her daughter were burned by boiling-hot food that spewed out when she opened the lid.

The lawsuit claims that consumers can easily twist open the lid while there is still built-up pressure inside the pot, resulting in an explosion of “scalding hot” food, steam, and liquid onto anyone standing nearby.

They blamed their injuries on defective “safety features” that failed to keep them safe. The Cuisinart pressure cooker is advertised as having a locking lid that is supposed to prevent explosions of food.

The lawsuit quotes the Owner’s Manual, which specifically claims that “The lid cannot be opened if the appliance is filled with pressure.”

The family claims that the failure of this safety feature makes the pressure cooker unreasonably dangerous and defective.

Bianca and her daughter claim they suffered “significant and painful bodily injuries,” as well as medical expenses and lost income.

The lawsuit was filed on August 25, 2020 against Cuisinart and its parent company Conair Corporation in the Superior Court of New Jersey (Middlesex County) — Case No. MID-L-006133-20.

Source: Cuisinart Accused Of Making Exploding Pressure Cookers

Were you or a loved one injured by an exploding pressure cooker? You may be entitled to compensation. The lawyers at Johnson Becker, PLLC are currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases nationwide. Learn more about your legal rights by submitting the form below. First Name *

Last Name *

Email *

Phone *

Please provide us with a brief description of your potential case.



