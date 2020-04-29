FDA Bans Products That Help Kids Hide Vapes from Adults

Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is cracking down on products that help teenagers vape without getting caught because they look exactly like candy, smartwatches, video games, or hoodies.

“The public should really be outraged by these products,” said Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products.

Warnings were sent to Vaprwear Gear, Vapewear, Wizman Limited, EightCig, Ejuicepack, Vape Royalty, VapeCentric, Dukhan Store, VapeSourcing, and Shenzen Uwell Technology (DTD Distribution).

If the companies do not stop manufacturing or selling these unauthorized products, they risk additional enforcement actions — fines, seizure of the products, or legal injunction.

The FDA is concerned because these companies are selling products designed to make it easy for teenagers to hide vapes from adults.

For example, Vaprwear Gear’s pullover hoodie and backpacks are designed to carry a vape and deliver vapor through hoses that are discreetly woven through hidden pockets.

Other companies are selling vape systems that are designed to look like exactly like smartwatches, Game Boy video game systems, and fidget spinners.

The FDA also sent warnings to two companies who were selling e-liquid in containers that look like candy. Vape Royalty LLC sell e-liquid that looks identical to a Sour Patch Kids candy. VapeCentric sells e-liquid that looks similar to Pocky Strawberry biscuit sticks.

Below are pictures of a few of the vape products that resulted in FDA warning letters:

Source: FDA Warns Manufacturers and Retailers to Remove Certain E-cigarette Products Targeted to Youth from the Market