Five Cheese Stuffed Shells Recalled for Listeria Risk

Garland Ventures Ltd., of Garland, Texas, recalled 1,095 cases of “Five Cheese Stuffed Shells” trays because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

No infections were linked to the recall, but Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal illnesses — particularly for young children, older adults, and people with vulnerable immune systems.

Pregnant women with Listeria infections may also suffer a miscarriage, stillbirth, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

The recalled “Five Cheese Stuffed Shells” were distributed nationwide in a limited number of retail stores. They come in 10.76-ounce trays with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and parsley.

They are packed in aluminum foil container with a clear lid that is marked with Lot #F080SS/F090SS on the bottom of label.

The potential risk was discovered after samples tested by a certified laboratory were positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

Consumers who bought this product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for full refund.

Source: Garland Ventures LTD Voluntary Recalls Five Cheese Stuffed Shells Because of Possible Health Risk

