Saniderm Hand Sanitizer Recalled for Deadly Methanol Poisoning Risk

Reddit Share Email 2 Shares

On June 29, UVT Inc. recalled Saniderm® Advanced Hand Sanitizer in 1-liter bottles because it may actually contain methanol (wood alcohol), a highly-poisonous chemical that can be absorbed through the skin.

The product is labeled as “70% alcohol content” with Ethyl Alcohol as the active ingredient, Lot Number 0530, and Expiration Date 04/2022.

The recall involves 38,830 liters of Saniderm hand sanitizer in the U.S.

However, instead of ethyl alcohol, it may contain methanol. UVT Inc. did not report any adverse events related to this recall, but methanol poisoning can cause severe brain damage, blindness, and death.

“Methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death,” according to the recall.

Methanol can be absorbed through the skin, leading to methanol poisoning, so anyone who uses this hand sanitizer is at risk.

The greatest risk is for young children who accidentally drink this hand sanitizer product, and teenagers or adults who drink it intentionally.

Consumers should contact a healthcare provider if they experienced any problems that may be related to using this hand sanitizer.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact UVT, INC. by phone (951) 427- 3108 or e-mail to customerservice@uvt.world Monday to Friday from 9:00 am and 3:00 pm Pacific Time.

Source: UVT, INC. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of SANIDERM ADVANCED HAND SANITIZER Due to the Potential Presence of Undeclared Methanol (Wood Alcohol)